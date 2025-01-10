Cops save choking baby

Two cops saved a 22-day-old girl who was choking on milk in a home on Eighth Avenue and 43rd Street Dec. 27.

Officers Zihan Liu and Jeshua Hernandez were called to the home at 9:30 p.m. They lifted the unconscious child and Liu slapped her back to clear the blockage. The girl regained consciousness and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

The officers rescued a choking baby in a Sunset Park home. Photo courtesy of NYPD NEWS

“Hats off to Police Officer Zihan Liu & Police Officer Jeshua Hernandez from the

@NYPD72Pct for their swift & life-saving actions in rendering medical aid to save the life of a choking infant girl,” said the NYPD Brooklyn South’s X page. “Their bravery, professionalism & dedication to the community are truly commendable.”