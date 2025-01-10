Cops save choking baby

Two cops saved a 22-day-old girl who was choking on milk in a home on Eighth Avenue and 43rd Street Dec. 27.
Officers Zihan Liu and Jeshua Hernandez were called to the home at 9:30 p.m. They lifted the unconscious child and Liu slapped her back to clear the blockage. The girl regained consciousness and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.
“Hats off to Police Officer Zihan Liu & Police Officer Jeshua Hernandez from the
@NYPD72Pct for their swift & life-saving actions in rendering medical aid to save the life of a choking infant girl,” said the NYPD Brooklyn South’s X page. “Their bravery, professionalism & dedication to the community are truly commendable.”