Two burglars robbed Dyker Heights Pharmacy on 13th Avenue and 80th Street at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 20.

The crooks cut the gate with a crowbar, took $2,400 in cash and medication and fled in a car with a third person, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

The same thieves also robbed two Queens drugstores and tried to rob two others, according to the New York Post.