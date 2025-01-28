Kennedy Catholic doubles down on Fontbonne 

Recently the Bonnies traveled to the CHSAA’s northern-most competitor in Somers, Westchester County, to play the Gaels of Kennedy Catholic H.S.

The Gaels, last season’s Tier 2 champions, have been just as competitive this year with a second-place 7-2 league record. Having lost 58-39 to Kennedy Catholic at home two weeks ago, the 2-7 Bonnies knew what they were up against at the Gaels’ home court.

Right away the Gaels took a 13-7 first quarter lead as Fontbonne’s “Pugs” Polanco went on a 14-point scoring run in the first half. Despite Polanco’s scoring effort, the Gaels managed to shut down the rest of the Bonnies’ scoring attempts to go on a 24-9 run to take a 37-16 half time lead.

Despite Fontbonne’s eventual 68-36 loss, Polanco finished as the game’s high scorer with 22 points, while the Gaels’ Ashari Emuze finished with 19 points. In addition to the Gaels’ scoring, their defense and rebounding also contributed to their win as the Arrigale sisters proved to be strong defenders. Captain Callie Arrigale scored six points and was the top rebounder with nine boards, while her sister Maddy scored 10 points and had seven rebounds along with three steals.