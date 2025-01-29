Local priest gives inaugural benediction

Father Frank Mann, a retired priest for the Diocese of Brooklyn, delivered the closing benediction at Presidential Donald Trump’s second inauguration Jan. 20.

Mann served at St. Finbar Catholic Church, the Basilica of Regina Pacis and St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church.

According to The Tablet, Mann’s friendship with Trump began a few years ago when he saw the gravesite of the president’s parents and grandparents and decided to decorate it. He took a photo and sent it to Trump, who called him back a few weeks later and said they should get together when he was in New York.

Father Frank Mann speaks during President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Photo courtesy of PBS NewsHour Youtube Channel

The two also spent time together in Trump’s Bedminster home and his country club.

Trump also helped to promote Mann’s children’s book “The Wounded Butterfly” by sharing a photo of it on his social media page.

“Thank you for the freedoms we cherish, for the strength of our communities and for the resilience of our spirits,” Mann said during the inauguration. “As our president and vice president embrace their newly appointed roles, we humbly implore that your everlasting love and wisdom will envelop them. Grant them clarity of mind to navigate the challenges that lie ahead and the compassion to serve all citizens with fairness and integrity. May their hearts be filled with a giving spirit and sincere understanding for those whom they represent.”

President Donald Trump and Father Frank Mann. Photo courtesy of booklocker.com

During the prayer, Mann also acknowledged those who may not have voted for the president.

​“We also seek your comfort in God for those who feel lost or disheartened,” he said. “In this time of transition, may your light shine upon them reaffirming their belief in a brighter tomorrow. May we all strive to lift one another, supporting our fellow citizens with kindness and empathy, recognizing that together we can overcome any adversity. Grant us the strength to endure the courage, to face our fears and clarity to the life that remains, even when clouds of uncertainty may gather.”