A 23-year-old man died after crashing his car on the Belt Parkway Jan. 17.

The man was driving west in a Honda sedan near Bay Eighth Street at 1 a.m. when he lost control and slammed into a light pole, cops said. The car went up an embankment and hit a tree, a fence and a jeep parked on the street.

A driver died after hitting a light pole on the Belt Parkway. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The man was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.

An investigation is ongoing.