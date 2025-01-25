On the Avenue: Alyssa Milano still ‘the boss’ of Bay Ridge!

She’s (still) the boss!

While scrolling through social media the other day, I came across a post by chef Thomas Perone of Brooklyn Roots welcoming Hollywood starlet Alyssa Milano to his establishment at 8620 Third Ave.

Milano, of “Who’s the Boss” and “Charmed” fame, was pleased to enjoy a traditional Italian meal “on the avenue” in her native borough. Her visit prompted the talented chef to create a special dish in her honor: Alyssa Milano Gnocchi. Composed of gnocchi alla limone drizzled with arrabiata sauce and whipped ricotta, the dish was served at the popular eatery the following evening to the delight of patrons — and Milano herself.

“Yumm,” she commented on a post announcing the special.

For his part, Perone said meeting Milano was “the best day ever,” even though, as his caption read, “when you finally meet your childhood crush you freeze up.”

His awesome experience got me reminiscing about my own memorable interaction with Milano during a visit to Bay Ridge back in 2009, when I was serving as this newspaper’s managing editor. She was in town to promote her baseball-themed book, “Safe at Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic” at The Bookmark Shoppe, 8415 Third Ave.

I can literally still remember exactly what we spoke about — the moves that then-Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Ned Colletti needed to make to keep the team in contention. She was down-to-earth, approachable and incredibly knowledgeable about the sport, which gave me confidence to keep the conversation going as she signed copies of her book for fans.

It’s nice to see that 25 years later this Brooklyn-born superstar is still impacting fans in a positive way whenever she returns home.

* * *

It’s time to show some love “on the avenue!”

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny has announced the association’s second annual “Hearts on Third” campaign, through which customers can show their appreciation for their favorite businesses located on the bustling thoroughfare by purchasing and coloring in paper signs to be displayed in participating storefront windows.

A $3 donation is requested for each sign that is distributed, which is put toward the association’s ongoing beautification efforts.

Signs like this one will soon be displayed in storefront windows all along Third Avenue as part of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association’s “Hearts on Third” campaign. Image courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Merchants themselves were expected to purchase many of these signs at this week’s membership meeting, held Jan. 22 at Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave. Customers who are interested in supporting this initiative should stop into their favorite Third Avenue business and inquire about the campaign, which runs throughout the month of February.

For more information, contact Canny directly at [email protected].

* * *

They came from all different neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn, but they share a common goal — to help children and families in need.

Members of Brooklyn Kiwanis gathered “on the avenue” for a special divisional meeting on Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge at their regular meeting spot, Cebu Bar & Bistro, 8801 Third Ave. The meeting was led by Brooklyn Lt. Gov. Mark Pohl, who also serves as a board member of the Kings Plaza-Canarsie Kiwanis Club. In attendance were Kiwanians from several Brooklyn-based clubs, all of whom work tirelessly throughout the year to benefit those in need in their communities.

For full coverage of this informative and important meeting, check out brooklyneagle.com.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!