On the Avenue: Merchants meet to map out new, exciting events!

“Hearts on Third,” the “Pizza Wars,” they can’t take it anymore!

Officers of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. are so excited about all of the events scheduled to take place “on the avenue” in the coming months that they couldn’t wait to share the news with their fellow merchants. President James Vavas, First Vice President Jeanine Condon, Secretary Danielle Jabour and Treasurer Mary Ann Kearns did just that at a general membership meeting held at Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., last Wednesday evening, Jan. 22. Second Vice President Sheila Brody was not in attendance, but was confirmed to be equally excited.

Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny was proud to officially launch the association’s second annual “Hearts on Third” campaign, through which merchants purchase heart-themed templates and then provide customers with the chance to show their appreciation for their favorite businesses located on the bustling thoroughfare by coloring them in to be displayed in participating storefront windows.

Merchants of Third Avenue Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny shares details on some exciting new events taking place “on the avenue.” Eagle Staff Photo

A $3 donation is requested for each sign that is distributed, which is put toward the association’s ongoing beautification efforts, Canny explained. The promotion runs throughout the month of February.

On Feb. 2, Canny said the association is hosting a wellness event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. designed to support self-care and show love to some participating merchants who provide services needed for individuals to truly “thrive in 2025!”

The event starts with a free 30-minute beginner-friendly class led by the pros at Invinceable Fitness BK, 7914 Third Ave., featuring a live DJ to keep the energy high. Then, attendees can pick up a complimentary class pass from Renzo Gracie Bay Ridge. While there, Blue Door Seafood Taverna will be offering samples of Taziki.

Afterward, participants can stroll to Jungle Bowls for a free sample of one of its wellness shots and to enjoy some delicious, healthy shakes and bowls. Next, visit the Green Spa & Wellness Center to discover some relaxing and rejuvenating services. Lastly, don’t miss Orange Theory, where attendees can pick up a free class voucher.

Tickets can be claimed for free via Eventbrite (search Wellness on Third). Make sure to download and show this ticket at the door of each participating merchant on the big day. Though there is no cost to participate, donations will also be accepted in support of the association’s ongoing beautification efforts.

Also on the calendar is a Star Wars-themed “Pizza Wars” competition set for May 4, 2025 — known as Star Wars Day. May the “fourth” be with the participants and may the best pizza win!

In June, Malone’s Chop House will look to defend its crown in the second annual “Battle of the Bartenders.” Last year, bartender Klevis Salija concocted the winning beverage and took home the trophy and bragging rights, as his drink — dubbed “The Merchant” — was featured at other participating establishments “on the avenue” throughout the year.

For more information on these and other events taking place on Third Avenue, contact Canny directly at [email protected]. For more photos from this lively and productive meeting, click here.

* * *

Start February on a high note with Regina Opera Company. A two-hour Winter Gala Concert of opera and instrumental pieces by Puccini, Verdi, Donizetti, Bach and Tchaikovsky will take place “on the avenue” at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy, 5902 Sixth Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.

Talented Regina Opera musical artists scheduled to perform include sopranos Nicole Magallón, Alexis Cregger Olinyk and Kristina Terwilliger, tenor José Heredia, baritone Eliam Ramos, flutists Susan Carlson and Richard Paratley, violinist Mikhail Parkhomovsky and pianist Catherine Miller.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for teens, and free for children.

For more information, visit www.reginaopera.org or call (718) 259-2772.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!