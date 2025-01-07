Say hello to borough’s New Year babies

Brooklyn welcomed the city’s first newborns of the year just after the stroke of midnight Wednesday.

Twin girls were delivered in NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County at 12:01 and 12:02 a.m. One weighed 8 pounds, 15.4 ounces and the other weighed 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces. They are the third and fourth children of Crown Heights residents Sheneece Crumbie and Jordan Tomlinson.

Sheneece Crumbie with her twin girls. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals

A girl weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces was born in Maimonides Health at 3:54 a.m. Malia Carrasquillo is the daughter of Marie Aserat and Mark Carrasquillo, also of Crown Heights.

Marie Aserat and Mark Carrasquillo with Malia, the first baby born in Maimonides this year. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

“Malia is full of surprises,” Aserat said. “Her original due date was Christmas. We have been joking that she only gets one present. I think she heard us. To be an entire week late and then the first baby born on another holiday, marking a whole new year – you make plans and God laughs.”