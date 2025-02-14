Cathedral Club of Brooklyn celebrates 125th anniversary

The elite Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, founded in 1900, commemorated its historic quasquicentennial beginnings on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, at the elegant El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave. Bishop Robert Brennan, the head of the Brooklyn Diocese, which covers Brooklyn and Queens parishes, is the club’s spiritual director and prominent attorney William Neri is the current president.

Once again, radio personality Jim Kerr, who has served as the master of ceremonies for more than 20 years, conducted the program. It started with two NYPD pipers leading members of the 22-person dais to the front of the ballroom. Next an NYPD Ceremonial Unit Color Guard marched front and center to present the colors while a female police officer sang the national anthem. Dr. Frederick Schiavone followed singing “Ave Maria.” Rev. Kevin Abels, the club chaplain and pastor of Bay Ridge’s Our Lady of Angels Church, delivered the invocation.

The club had two guests of honor: newly promoted NYPD Chief of the Department John Chell and distinguished trial attorney Joseph Rosato. The principal speaker was Rev. Michael J.S. Bruno, dean of seminarians at St. Joseph College. Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio gave the benediction. The dinner co-chairs were Matthew McKeon-Slattery and Pat Russo, a past club president.

We had an invitation to attend the annual Congressional Breakfast of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. So we did some double duty here, representing the Society of Old Brooklynites and the NYC Press Corps.

It took place at the UJA Federation Building in Manhattan. It was quite a high-powered event. There were formal presentations by US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House members Adriano Espaillat, Laura Gillen, Dan Goldman, George Latimer, Mike Lawler, Grace Meng, Jerrold Nadler, Ritchie Torres and Yvette Clark. Also in attendance were dozens of other elected officials, state senators, assemblymembers, City Council members, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and NYS Attorney General Letitia James.

CEO Mark Treyger with Board Chair Cheryl Fishbein.

The event was headed by the JCRC’s new CEO, Brooklynite Mark Treyger. Mark is an old friend and we recall his long tenure with the City Council, where he served as the Education Committee chairman. He was born and raised in Bensonhurst and attended P.S. 226, Edward R. Murrow H.S. and Brooklyn College. Mayor Eric Adams named him a senior education adviser and he also served as executive director of intergovernmental affairs for the NYC Dept. of Education.