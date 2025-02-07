Girl Scouts see stock exchange in action

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Brooklyn Girl Scout Troop 2010 got a firsthand look at the proceedings and operations that take place at “The Big Board,” the world’s oldest and largest stock exchange.

The girls had an opportunity to see the opening bell close-up and added their applause and cheers while the group Reach Out and Read of Greater New York was being heralded.

Scouts pose with the statue of the “Fearless Girl.”

Reach Out and Read is a national nonprofit organization that is known and widely respected for the work it does with pediatricians and other healthcare givers to distribute books and literacy guidance to young children and to encourage families to read together.

Girl Scout Grace Mendez. Photos by Teresa General

The Girl Scouts, accompanied by troop leader Inna Huber, were then taken on a tour of the floor, where they learned about stocks, trading and support equipment like pneumatic tubes, computers and routers. Later, when they left the exchange, they took pictures near the bronze statue of the “Fearless Girl,” which was designed by Kristen Visbal.

Overview of the Reach Out and Read group with the Girl Scouts below. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Since my granddaughter Grace is one of the troop’s seniors and cadettes, her mom Teresa, a public school teacher, took the photos to capture their memorable trip.

The Scouts inside the New York Stock Exchange. Photos by Teresa General

***

Newly elected State Sen. Stephen Chan was recently sworn in by U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis at a public ceremony in the auditorium of New Utrecht H.S., 1601 80th St. Chan represents the 17th District, which includes parts of Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Kensington. He is a Marine Corps veteran, a retired NYPD sergeant, an entrepreneur and PTA president.

State Sen. Stephen Chan. Photo courtesy of NYS Senate

***

Hearty congratulations to our good friend Chuck Otey, an attorney, newspaper editor and civic leader, who was honored with a certificate of appreciation from the Bay Ridge Lawyers Association for his many years of community service. He is the current secretary of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee.

***

Danny Johnson, a member of the Leif Ericson Society and board member of the Society of Old Brooklynites, calls our attention to the upcoming Sporting Club GJOA Dart Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, at its clubhouse at 850 62nd St. Registration is at 1 p.m. and the start time is 2 p.m. The entry fee is $15. For more info, call 718-745-9436.