On the Avenue: Cyclones to ‘play ball’ for Williams syndrome in June

Take him out to the ballgame!

Brooklyn youth Anthony Filippazzo, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder known as Williams syndrome, is joining members of the Brooklyn Cyclones to raise awareness for the debilitating condition, which affects approximately one in 10,000 people worldwide.

Young Anthony — son of Brooklyn attorneys Stefano Filippazzo and Camille Fortunato — will “team up” with his home team “on the avenue” on Sunday, June 29, at 2 p.m. when the Cyclones take the field at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Though Anthony has suffered from stenosis in his aorta and in his pulmonary artery, as well as sudden instances of rapid heartbeat due to an abnormality that required surgery, he remains upbeat and dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research through the organization his parents created in his honor — the Anthony Filippazzo Grant for Williams Syndrome Research.

Among the special events planned for the June 29 contest is a pregame award ceremony honoring Assemblymembers Jaime Williams and Sam Pirozzolo, who were instrumental in having the month of May officially recognized as Williams Syndrome Awareness Month in New York state.

“We are honoring them because they are the ones who submitted the resolution last May to the state Assembly, which was passed,” Fortunato explained.

The lawmakers will each received the “Love, Juliette” award for their efforts.

“Juliette was a baby girl from Texas who had a massive heart attack and died a few years ago,” Fortunato explained. “She wasn’t even 2 years old.”

Following the award presentation, Anthony will join a number of other individuals who suffer from Williams syndrome for a special ceremonial first pitch led by famed radio personality Sid Rosenberg.

And that’s not all, according to Fortunato.

“We are working on a special performance of ‘God Bless America’ during the seventh inning stretch!” she said.

Game tickets can be purchased via milb.com/brooklyn/tickets.

Stefano Filippazzo (far right) thanks Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation executive board members Salvatore Anelli, Scott Palma, Anthony Pennachio and Frank Naccarato (left to right) for their help in constructing the “AFG Love Train” during a stop “on the avenue” last year. Eagle Urban Media/File photos

Last year, Anthony and his family made a very special appearance “on the avenue” aboard a custom-built “Love Train” designed to spread joy and awareness throughout the five boroughs. Members of the Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation, Inc. partnered with Naccarato Contracting to construct a life-sized train car that made stops at various locations along Third Avenue in Bay Ridge just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Love was certainly in the air on that day!

* * *

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. continues to spread love through its “Hearts on Third” campaign, led by Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny.

As part of this annual fundraiser, merchants purchase heart-themed templates and then provide customers with the chance to show their appreciation for their favorite businesses located “on the avenue” by coloring them in to be displayed in participating storefront windows.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Secretary Danielle Jabour shows off some of the “Hearts on Third” that have been purchased for display inside the window of her office. Photo courtesy of Chrisie Canny

A $3 donation is requested for each sign that is distributed, which is put toward the association’s ongoing beautification efforts. The promotion runs throughout the month of February.

For more information on these and other events taking place on Third Avenue, contact Canny directly at [email protected].

* * *

