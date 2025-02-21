On the Avenue: Regina Opera Co. helps Bay Ridge ‘Embrace Winter’

They sang for your supper!

Talented members of Regina Opera Company performed “on the avenue” for patrons at Vesuvio Restaurant, 7305 Third Ave., as part of the annual Embrace Winter Festival kickoff event held Sunday, Feb. 9.

A large crowd filled the back room of the popular Bay Ridge eatery to enjoy a meal and musical accompaniment by sopranos Yujin Zeng and Tara Jamshidian, tenor Paolo Buffagni, baritone Eliam Ramos and pianist Violetta Zabbi.

Soprano Yujin Zeng hits a high note during her performance. Photo by Sylvia Reich

Embrace Winter is an annual celebration of the arts spearheaded by Victoria Hofmo of the Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA) and the Ridge Creative Center. Held in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., the festival is now in its 13th year.

According to Hofmo, the purpose of this event is “… to build relationships between the businesses and arts/cultural organizations and individuals, to promote commerce, and to give the community something to enjoy during the cold weather.”

Tenor Paolo Buffagni performs for the packed room. Photo by Sylvia Reich

The Feb. 9 performance served as a kickoff to the monthlong celebration, during which local artists will display select work in storefronts along Third Avenue from Bay Ridge Avenue to 88th Street. The exhibits are expected to remain on display through March 18.

The highlight of this event each year is the Art Walk that takes place “on the avenue” and is led by Hofmo. This walking tour of exhibits allows artists to showcase their work in person while bringing the participants into each place of business to enjoy promotions and sales.

This year’s Art Walk is scheduled for Saturday, March 15 at noon. The cost is $20 and reservations are encouraged. For tickets, contact Hofmo at 347-860-1932 or via email at [email protected].

* * *

Howdy, partners!

Members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MOTA) were pleased to announce a special partnership with members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) and 86th Street Bay Ridge BID to promote the upcoming “Pizza Wars” competition being organized by MOTA Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny.

Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy (left) joined Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny to announce the upcoming “Pizza Wars” competition “on the avenues.” Photo courtesy of Chrisie Canny

Set to take place on May 4 — known as “Star Wars Day” — the event will have a “Star Wars” theme and will include a costume contest, the winner of which will receive one free pizza per month for a year. The event will feature 12 pizzerias from Third and Fifth avenues as well as the 86th Street corridor competing for votes to be named Bay Ridge’s best. Each will provide a voucher for a free pie to be presented to the winner of the costume contest.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny (left) shows off the flyer for the upcoming “Pizza Wars” competition alongside 86th Street Bay Ridge BID Executive Director Patrick Condren. Photo courtesy of Chrisie Canny

Stay tuned for details on this and other events taking place “on the avenue” in the coming months!

* * *

Fifth is first!

Members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID are excited to announce the launch of the very first U.S. Digital Town Hub through special partnership with market-leading community engagement platform Loqiva.

The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Digital Town Hub will combine a user-friendly app with advanced e-commerce, marketing tools and analytics to support Bay Ridge’s local businesses, according to BID officials. It will also provide valuable communication and data-driven insights for the BID team to further enhance their community-building efforts “on the avenue.”

“The BID remains steadfast in its dedication to promoting, marketing and celebrating the vibrant and thriving Bay Ridge community,” Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy said. “We’re proud of all that this neighborhood has to offer and are dedicated to providing the best for both residents and businesses.”

Look for the official launch of the app later this month!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!