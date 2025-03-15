Bensonhurst-filmed ‘Long Bright River’ debuts on Peacock

Brooklyn was transformed into Philadelphia for the Peacock show “Little Bright River” starring Amanda Seyfried, which made its debut March 13.

Photo by David Holloway/PEACOCK

Last year, filming took place in Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights.

The show is based on The New York Times best-selling novel by Liz Moore. It takes place Philadelphia; however, production transformed the Brooklyn neighborhoods into the area.

Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of “Long Bright River” at Metrograph on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“We brought Kensington (a Philadelphia neighborhood) to us,” Nikki Toscano, the showrunner, executive producer, writer and director, told Philly Voice.

According to NBC, the story is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (played by Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

Seyfried, who is famous for her roles in “Mama Mia,” “Les Miserables” and “Mean Girls,” is also an executive producer on the show.

Scenes were shot throughout Southern Brooklyn for the Peacock show “Long Bright River.” Photo by David Holloway/Peacock

“If I was going to leave my family five nights a week, it was going to be for something that was really important,” Seyfried told USA Today on taking the role. “Would I rather do comedy? Of course. The levity and challenge of that is really fun. But this strikes so close to home for so many people with the addiction storyline, including me.”

Several scenes were shot along New Utrecht Avenue, including the train station at 79th Street. Additional footage was filmed in a home on Bay Ridge Parkway between New Utrecht and 17th avenues.

During filming, Community Board 11 informed area residents that sets would depict homelessness and drug use, so they shouldn’t be concerned.

Photo by David Holloway/PEACOCK