DOT to expand Citi Bike stations in Bay Ridge, seeks feedback

More Citi Bike stations are coming to Bay Ridge this fall, and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) is currently collecting feedback from locals on where expansion would or wouldn’t work.

The DOT’s online portal for Community Board 10 allows people to digitally pin a specific area in the map’s neighborhood and leave a comment. It will remain open until the middle of April.

“Citi Bike is more popular than ever because it’s convenient, sustainable and a quick way to get around,” DOT Press Secretary Vincent Barone told this paper. “Bike share has become an integral part of our transportation landscape, and this expansion will help Bay Ridge residents better connect to the R train, Shore Road Park and Parkway, and many more popular local destinations.”

This feedback map for Bay Ridge is filled with suggestions. Image via NYC DOT

As of March 14, 500 comments had been left on the site.

One commenter opposed adding a Citi Bike station on 76th Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

“Already so much double parking,” they said. “Please do not ruin 3rd Ave.”

Another didn’t approve of expanding to Shore Road and Bay Ridge Parkway.

“Generally speaking, the parks proper are not in my opinion a good place for a Citi Bike dock, for the simple reason that they contain many steps and are not conducive for cycling,” the person wrote. “Placing bike racks along the waterfront is much better because it is along a smooth, dedicated bike path where you can get from one place to another without needing to stop and walk the bike.”

People also gave locations where they said new stations would help the community.

One person wrote that Fourth Avenue and 76th Street would be an ideal spot.

“This is the location for the exit of the 77th street station,” the comment read. “It would [ease] some of the congestion of people going into and leaving the station at the 77th street entrance. People could drop off their bikes here and walk less than one city block to the entrance and then also could pick up a bike right as they exit the station. It serves many apartment buildings in the area and would help people get to and from the subway that live closer to the water.”



Another liked the idea of adding a station near the American Veterans Memorial Pier.

“We need lots of bikes here for the ferry,” the person wrote. “We would see an increase in ferry ridership if we could take bikes to and from the ferry throughout the neighborhood.”



After feedback is collected, there will also be meetings with community stakeholders to discuss locations.



Other Brooklyn neighborhoods to receive Citi Bike expansions later this year include Brownsville, East New York and Kensington.



To leave feedback, visit nycdotprojects.info/project-updates/feedback-map-open-1.