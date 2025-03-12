Founder of Mike’s Donuts Shop dies

The owner of Mike’s Donuts, 6822 Fifth Ave., Mike Neamonitis, has died, the eatery’s Instagram account announced March 7. He was 84.

Neamonitis was born August 7, 1940. He founded Mike’s Donuts in 1976 after immigrating to America with his wife, Christina.

Director Barry Levinson with Neamonitis. Photo courtesy of Mike’s Donut Shop

“Through hard work and determination, he built not only a thriving business but also a legacy of love, resilience, and community,” the post read. “A true inspiration to our family, Mike always put his loved ones first. While he was the best in the donut business, he was an even better husband, father, and grandfather. A proud Bay Ridginal, he will forever be remembered in the neighborhood he cherished.”

The store is family-owned and is known for its homemade sweets including donuts, éclairs, coffee, muffins, crullers, turnovers and cinnamon buns.

“We still make everything by hand the same old-fashioned way, one donut at a time,” explained Mike’s daughter Dina Rosvoglou during a 2015 interview with this paper. “And the recipes never change.”

Photos courtesy of Mike’s Donut Shop Instagram

Also in 2015, the eatery served as a production location for the crime drama series, “Shades of Blue,” which starred Jennifer Lopez, Drea de Matteo and Ray Liotta, directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson.



The donut shop will remain open.

Hundreds of people sent their condolences and shared their love for him and his family on Instagram

“Thank you all for the beautiful messages and stories about Mike,” the family wrote. “It has brought us so much joy to read the wonderful things everyone has shared. His influence on the neighborhood has been truly inspiring, and we will miss him dearly.”