Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits station after grisly murder

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on March 5 visited the subway terminal in Coney Island where an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala allegedly burned a 57-year-old woman to death on Dec. 22 2024.



“It’s the most depraved act that a human being can commit against another person, and with the leadership of President Donald Trump, we’re going to make sure it never happens again,” Noem said.



Cops said the woman who was immolated on the F train at the Stillwell Avenue Station while sleeping was Debrina Kawam of Toms River, N.J. The medical examiner identified her through fingerprint analysis.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, allegedly set her clothes on fire with a lighter, authorities said. The woman was engulfed in flames and died at the scene.



A grand jury indicted him on murder and arson charges.



Noem was in New York City to meet with law enforcement officials.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil exits Coney Island’s 60th Precinct after being charged with murder. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

“I went to the Coney Island subway station where Debrina Kawam was set on fire and killed by an illegal alien,” she posted on X. “ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the NYC Department of Correction to take this depraved alien into custody. Because of current sanctuary city policy, the Correction Department has indicated it will NOT honor the detainer. … New York politicians are allowing the murder of their own citizens. NY Gov. Hochul should impose an emergency suspension of sanctuary protection by executive order NOW.”