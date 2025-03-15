Mets share some spring training sunshine

Even before the Mets’ new free agent acquisition Juan Soto hit his first home run in his debut plate appearance against the Houston Astros, 10-year-old Billy Harner can now boast that he was one of the first fans to catch one of Soto’s batting practice home runs two weeks before the first spring training game even started.

Going down to Port St. Lucie during the winter break with his father, Cyclones assistant general manager Billy Harner Sr., the young Harner was fortunate to gain close access to the Mets working out at Clover Park and the backfields.

Besides catching a Soto home run on the right outfield berm at Clover Park, the Long Island Little Leaguer was also fortunate to meet Soto and to get his Mets jersey signed by the team’s new slugger.

Brooklyn Cyclones assistant general manager Billy Harner and his 10-year-old son Billy pose at the dugout rail at Maimonides Park during the 2024 season. Photo by Jim Dolan

Commenting on the Mets’ first day of full squad workouts, the senior Harner said there was a real buzz of anticipation in the air to see Soto for the first time in a Mets uniform.

“It was as if everyone was waiting for the Loch Ness Monster to come out of the water,” said Harner.

Even though meeting Soto was a highlight of his Florida trip, a reunion with Brandon Nimmo was at the top of the list for Billy. Although it wasn’t his first time meeting Nimmo, it was still a thrill for Harner to be greeted by the Mets’ 2011 first round draft pick for another photo and autograph.

Known to be one of the more gracious Mets players, Nimmo also showed himself to be a sentimentalist as well when he said that he had kept Billy’s hand-crafted sliding mitt made out of construction paper, which still hangs in Nimmo’s locker. He received it several years ago at Citi Field.