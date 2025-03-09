On the Avenue: Art Walk on 3rd part of Embrace Winter Festival!

Hey! They’re walking here!

Artists and art aficionados will be coming together “on the avenue” March 15th for an interactive Art Walk led by Victoria Hofmo of the Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA) and the Ridge Creative Center featuring original work from more than a dozen local artists as well as some talented students.

This special walking tour of Third Avenue is part of the annual Embrace Winter Festival, held in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. each year to link businesses with Bay Ridge’s thriving arts community.

“The purpose is to build relationships between the businesses and arts/cultural organizations and individuals, to promote commerce, and to give the community something to enjoy during the cold weather,” Hofmo explained.

This year’s walk steps off at noon outside Cosentino’s Fish Market, 6922 Third Ave., which we are told is celebrating an incredible 105 years in business! There attendees will enjoy an exhibit by the Scandinavian East Coast Museum titled “Norwegian History in New York Begins in New Amsterdam” before heading to nearby School of Rock Bay Ridge, 6901 Third Ave., for an exhibit by artist Aeilushi Mistry.

Next up, artist Whitney Hamilton will showcase “Two Hawks and a Serpent” — a 50” by 58” oil painting on canvas that she created in 2013 — at her studio at 340 72nd St.

“I painted this piece as an exploration of animal totems and the practice of Shamanism by Indigenous peoples worldwide, but particularly for Native Americans,” Hamilton explained. “Our beautiful neighborhood is the domain of magnificent red-tailed hawks. I see them fly about Owl’s Head Park, Shore Road and even in my backyard.”

Embrace Winter Festival organizer Victoria Hofmo (left) helps artist Hildos show off some of her colorful artwork and scarves during last year’s Art Walk. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Student artwork will be the focus at the next two locations — Cream, 7210 Third Ave., and Bay Ridge Connects, 7609 Third Ave.

Next up is an exhibit at Kitchening, 8002 Third Ave., by photographer Reidun Richards, who “explores with her camera, viewing nature in rare ways, as well as the many common day elements we pass daily,” according to her bio.

Here’s to supporting our great artists and neighbors in business!

