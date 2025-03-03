On the Avenue: Merchants offer full calendar of exciting events!

Business owners got a “taste” of what it means to be a member of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MOTA) at the association’s general membership meeting held Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave. In short, there’s always something going on to benefit local businesses “on the avenue.”

Among the many items discussed that evening was the upcoming “Taste of Third” event scheduled for March 30, 3:30 p.m. at Salty Dog Bar & Restaurant, 7509 Third Ave. The creative culinary showcase will feature delicious food from more than 20 Third Avenue restaurants, according to MOTA Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny.

Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny (left) shows Catherine O’Rourke of Cellary Inc. the flyer promoting the upcoming “Taste of Third” event. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Tickets cost $79.99, and purchasers will be able to enjoy 12 tastings of their choice on that day. A cash bar will also be available. In addition, live music will be provided by the talented School of Rock Bay Ridge House Band.

For more information on this and other upcoming Third Avenue events, read the full article here.

* * *

Art was also on the agenda at the Feb. 19 meeting.

Special guest Jeannine Bardo — founder and director of Stand4 Gallery at 414 78th St. — spoke about an upcoming interactive art exhibit taking place “on the avenue” and beyond this spring.

The exhibit, titled “Essential Shore/Permeable Future,” is the gallery’s second biennial and serves as a follow-up to its successful 2023 biennial titled “Bay Ridge Through an Ecological Lens.” It is being managed by Bardo and curated by Jennifer McGregor.

“We invited more than a dozen New York artists to create interactive artworks and activities that are free to the public and will be presented in Stand4 Gallery and public locations throughout the neighborhood,” Bardo said.

“Essential Shore/Permeable Future” aims to “strengthen people’s relationship to water and the Narrows shoreline through an environmental lens,” Bardo explained.

In addition to the gallery itself, activities will take place at Narrows Botanical Gardens, Bay Ridge Library, Veterans Memorial Pier, The Bookmark Shoppe and other participating locations. Sponsorship opportunities are available and open to anyone who wishes to support the arts in Bay Ridge. For more information, visit stand4gallery.org.

* * *

He’s going country for a cause.

Local musician and tribute artist Lamar Peters will be the special guest performer at Haley Girl Country Music Night — a fundraising event taking place “on the avenue” in memory of Haley Daquara, a local child who succumbed to a rare blood disease in 2013. Haley, the daughter of Greenhouse Café proprietor Bobby Daquara, loved music of all genres and was known for her singing ability.

The event, organized by former Brooklyn Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Penny Santo, takes place at the Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., on Saturday, March 15, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include a full dinner, wine, soda, coffee and cake. There will also be a cash bar. All funds raised will benefit the pediatric floor at Maimonides Medical Center, with a special raffle to benefit the Brooklyn Relay for Life.

“Please help make a difference in the lives of the children who rely on Maimonides for their medical needs,” Santo said.

As part of the evening’s festivities, Santo will honor four individuals who have made an impact on the lives of children in need.

Frank Naccarato will be recognized for his years of service as an executive board member of Maimonides Health, as well as the Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation, Inc. and the Federation of Italian-American Organizations.

Brooklyn Relay for Life Chair Elaine Delaney will also be honored that evening for her work with the Relay for Life as well as her service on the executive board of Dyker Heights-Boro Park Kiwanis and as parent coordinator for P.S. 186.

Maimonides Clinical Cardiology Assistant Director Dr. Nadine Montemarano and pediatric nurse Kristen Harring, MSN, RN, CPN will also be recognized.

For tickets and more information, email [email protected].

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at r[email protected]!