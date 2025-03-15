Ragamuffin organizers plan for 59th annual parade

Ragamuffin President Allison Greaker announced that the parade committee has agreed to schedule this year’s 59th annual march on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Parade supporters crowd the bar room in the K of C building.

The colorful kiddie march will once again be held along Third Avenue from 76th Street to 92nd Street, kicking off at 1 p.m.

Committee members were overjoyed by the overwhelming turnout and support they had for their recent fund-raising Ragamuffin Bingo party held in the Knights of Columbus building at 8122 Fifth Ave.

Committee members pose during the party.

Committee members include Shirley Chin, Sheila Doherty, Esme Ellison, Marianne Fezza, Liz Gatti, Ted General, Kelli Kilbride, Kathy O’Donnell and Ilene Sacco. Doherty is the current president of the 68th Pct. Community Council and Sacco is a past president.

For periodic updates about the parade, visit RagamuffinParadeBayRidge.org

***

The Society of Old Brooklynites, of which I am the first vice president, at its March meeting had a presentation on the oldest continuous restaurant in Brooklyn. That distinction is now held by the Peter Luger Steak House at 178 Broadway near Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.

Peter Luger Steak House. Photo by Leonard J. DeFrancisci via Wikimedia Commons

The restaurant was founded in 1887 as the Carl Luger’s Cafe, Billiards and Bowling Alley. It opened when Brooklyn was an independent city. Peter Luger was the owner and his nephew Carl was the chef. Peter died in 1941, and then two Williamsburg business partners, Sol Forman and Seymour Sloyer, took over and operated the restaurant, which also has an enviable reputation of being the third oldest steakhouse in New York City.

With the past closures and then reopenings, the equally famous Gage and Tollner Restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn, although originally established in 1879, can no longer hold to that claim.

***

Prominent local real estate broker Anthony Marino, founder and artistic director of Brooklyn One Productions, hosted “A Taste of Industry City” on Wednesday, March 5, in the Tom Kane Theatre, Industry City Building 5, 51 35th St.

Anthony Marino with fellow panelists. Photos courtesy of Brooklyn One Productions

The sip and chat event included real estate enthusiasts, industry professionals and local business owners.

“From the moment guests walked in, the atmosphere was lively and welcoming,” Marino said. “The event wasn’t just about real estate, it was about fostering connections, learning from experts, and enjoying the incredible brewer and distiller drink scene that Industry City has to offer.”

The panelists pose for photos.

The panelists included Marino, host, moderator and Douglas Elliman associate real estate broker; U.S. Bank mortgage lending agent Patrick Avram; NYC architect David Johnson of Arch Studio IC; and Executive Sales Manager John Mazurek and real estate broker Terry Robinson, both affiliated with the Douglas Elliman firm.