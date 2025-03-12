Senior center faces closure due to rent increase

The United Senior Center of Sunset Park at 475 53rd St. is facing potential closure due to rising rents.

A rally was held Feb. 28 to raise awareness of the situation and stress how important the center has been to local seniors.

Center Executive Director Grisel Amador told News 12 Brooklyn that the landlord is seeking a 70% increase from the NYC Department for the Aging, which funds the center.

“[The Department for the Aging] agreed to pay additional rent, but not that amount because they don’t have the money,” she told News 12.

The senior center’s lease expires in June. It offers activities such as dominos, pool, salsa dancing and meals for seniors.

Center members play a game of dominoes. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID/DS Photography

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers said stands behind Amador and hopes the center remains open.

“The rent increase of 70% is unacceptable, although the NYC Department for the Aging is willing to provide some additional rent support,” he said. “We lay this squarely at the feet of the landlord, and I personally have offered to mediate a compromise that would enable the Center to relocate within a two-year period. I stand with our elected officials in this fight.”

The building’s landlord told News 12 Brooklyn that the current rent is way below market value, and that the increase that has been offered is still less than what most tenants in the area pay. However, the landlord is willing to make a compromise since they want the center to remain.

Sunset Park BID David Estrada told this paper the situation is distressing.

“The Sunset Park BID was very disappointed to learn that their landlord is raising the rent so much, and so suddenly that they are effectively being evicted,” he said. “Our local elected officials and New York City Department for the Aging are doing all they can to help sustain this beloved institution. But so far, the landlord will not offer even the smallest accommodation nor allow time for fundraising or to seek a new location. Our seniors are being kicked to the curb, literally.”

Two seniors play a game of pool. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID/DS Photography

“There is no Sunset Park without the United Senior Center of Sunset Park,” State Sen. Andrew Gounardes wrote on Facebook. “We are going to do everything we can to continue to make sure that the united center is in this community for another 50 years, 100 years and more. We are going to do whatever it takes to support you and this center and community, and we are all going to work together to make sure that you have a home to continue to come to get services at.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes spoke at the rally to support the United Senior Center of Sunset Park. Photo from State Sen. Andrew Gounardes’ X account

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes speaks.

Sunset Park BID Executive Director David Estrada speaks.

