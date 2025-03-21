Teen injured while subway surfing at Bay Ridge Avenue station

By

A teen was injured and later charged with reckless endangerment after falling off the top of an R train at the Bay Ridge Avenue station. Eagle Urban Media/File Photo

A 13-year-old boy was injured after he fell off the top of an R train at the underground Bay Ridge Avenue station on March 17.

Cops found the teen at 4:40 p.m. with cuts to his head and bruises on his body.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was found to be in stable condition.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, according to the Daily News.

