Teen injured while subway surfing at Bay Ridge Avenue station

A 13-year-old boy was injured after he fell off the top of an R train at the underground Bay Ridge Avenue station on March 17.



Cops found the teen at 4:40 p.m. with cuts to his head and bruises on his body.



He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was found to be in stable condition.



He was charged with reckless endangerment, according to the Daily News.