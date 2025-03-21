Two teens hurt, one critically, after moped crash

Two teenagers riding on a moped were injured after colliding with a parked car at Bay Ridge Parkway and New Utrecht Avenue on March 19.



Cops said that around 5:50 a.m., a boy, 16, was driving the moped, with a 15-year-old girl as a passenger. They were going north on New Utrecht Avenue when they hit the vehicle, which was parked on Bay Ridge Parkway. News 12 reported that the driver was trying to avoid a turning car when he lost control and crashed into other car.



Both teens were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. The boy was listed in critical condition, and the girl is stable.City data shows that within the past two years, nearly 10 people have been injured in traffic accidents at the same intersection, News 12 said.

No arrests were made. The NYPD is investigating the collision.