Brooklyn mourns death of Pope Francis

Brooklyn joined the rest of the world in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell, acting head of the Vatican, said. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

The Pope’s visit to New York City in 2015.

Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Corazon Aguirre

Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan spoke about the Pope’s death during a Mass in his honor at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James.

“On this Easter Monday, as Catholics throughout the world rejoice in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we now mourn the passing of our Holy Father, Pope Francis,” said Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan.

Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan meets Pope Francis in 2024.

Photo courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn



“Throughout his historic papacy, Pope Francis served as the leader of the Catholic Church with great humility. The first Pope from South America and the first Jesuit pope, Pope Francis will always be remembered for his profound respect for the dignity of all people. Throughout his papacy that spanned 12 years, Pope Francis was committed to efforts to improve the environment, promote unity among people of faith, and make better the lives of the poor and oppressed,” said the bishop.

Many Bay Ridge churches and religious leaders offered their prayers

“Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them,” St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Rectory posted on its Facebook page. “May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

“In this time of mourning, we are united as one Church in prayer and gratitude for his life and faithful ministry,” St. Anselm RC Church said on its Facebook page. “We invite all parishioners to remember Pope Francis in your prayers, and to join us in offering Masses and intentions for the repose of his soul. May eternal rest be granted to him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. Pope Francis (1936–2025) Servant of the Servants of God. Faithful shepherd of Christ’s flock, Requiescat in pace (rest in peace). Let us keep one another in prayer in this sacred moment for the Church.”

Pope Francis leads Mass at Madison Square Garden during his visit to New York City in 2015.

Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Corazon Aguirre

“We pray for the repose of our Holy Father, Pope Francis, who has entered into eternal life made possible by the dying and rising of our Lord which we commemorate during these octave days of Easter,” was the comment from Our Lady of Angels Church. “May the Lord receive his soul and continue to guide our church.”

Back in September 2015, Pope Francis visited New York City.

During his visit, he landed in JFK Airport, visited St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, held a speech at the United Nations, went to the 9/11 Memorial, took a motorcade through Central Park and led a Mass at Madison Square Garden, at which 18,000 people attended.

Pope Francis leads Mass at Madison Square Garden during his visit to New York City in 2015. Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Corazon Aguirre

He also met five Catholic school students in Brooklyn and Queens who were chosen to see him.

The children were chosen by the Diocese of Brooklyn, which had asked principals from local schools to submit names of children who they felt would be well suited to represent the Diocese as well as greet the Pope.

They presented him with a “spiritual bouquet” of prayers for him and the success of his visit.

“I think I may be a little more nervous,” said Maria Heyer, proud mother of then-first grader Maria Teresa Heyer, back in 2015. “But we’re bursting with joy. It’s our Holy Father coming to New York at a time where we can really use his blessing. It’s quite the experience and one that I never thought in my wildest dreams would happen. But it’s amazing.”

The Shrine Church of Saint Bernadette put up a picture of the Pope along with a candle.

Photo courtesy of Shrine Church of Saint Bernadette, Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, Facebook

Pope Francis was elected as 266th Pope in March 2013.

“As Pope Francis announced this Jubilee Year of the Church, we are called to be ‘Pilgrims of Hope,’” said Brennan. “Today, Pope Francis’ earthly pilgrimage has ended, but his Heavenly journey has just begun. May God be good to him and reward him for the compassion he exhibited to His people.”