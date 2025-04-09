Brooklyn students win essay contest by U.S. Rep. Malliotakis

Five Brooklyn students were honored for high achievement in the President’s Day Essay Contest hosted by U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

The annual contest included students from the third to fifth grades who reside in, or attend school in, New York’s 11th Congressional District, which covers part of Southern Brooklyn and all of Staten Island.

In their essays, the kids had to share their ideas on how they would improve their community and country if they were president of the United States.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis poses with Brooklyn students who received awards. Photos courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

In Brooklyn, Ivy Chen from P.S. 205 won in the third-grade category. Allison Zhu from Success Academy Bensonhurst won the fourth-grade contest, while the runner-up was Motasm Mohammad of P.S. 264. Dominic Basile of St. Bernadette Catholic Academy won the fifth-grade contest, and Veronica Gentile from P.S. 185 was runner-up. Separate awards were given to Staten Island students.

“I congratulate this year’s essay contest winners and thank all the students who participated,” Malliotakis said. “I was glad to welcome these talented students to my Brooklyn and Staten Island offices to hear their thoughtful ideas on how they would improve our community if they were president of the United States, addressing topics such as the economy, public safety and the environment.”

The winners and runners-up received gift cards for Barnes & Noble. They also attended a reception with Malliotakis to share their ideas.