Community members, elected officials still fighting over proposed shelter in their neighborhood 

‘A gross abuse of power and public funds’

Despite staunch opposition from the community, it appears that the conversion of two Borough Park apartment buildings — 5001 Tenth Ave. and 1016 50th St. — into homeless shelters will soon become a reality.

Assemblymember Lester Chang, who represents the 49th District (Sunset Park, Dyker Heights, Borough Park, Bensonhurst), recently held a press conference in front of 5001 Tenth Ave., calling on Mayor Eric Adams, the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the Department of Social Services (DSS) and all relevant agencies to cease operations, calling the plan “a gross abuse of power and public funds.”

From left: State Sen. Stephen Chan, Assemblymember Lester Chang, a concerned community member, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

The event, which took place the morning of April 6, garnered the support of local elected officials and community leaders, as well as some displaced tenants.

Message to the mayor

“I have an important message to send out to the mayor,” Chang proclaimed. “The fact that tenants are being pushed out of their homes and these buildings will become shelters for the homeless is sheer lunacy. We are basically making people homeless to assist the homeless! I propose we halt this project and protect the residents that are here.”

State Sen. Stephen Chan speaks. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

The new facility, the first DHS shelter of any kind in this council district, will be operated by not-for-profit provider Midway Living and will house up to 82 families with 300 total residents, including 100 adults and 200 children. The plan is to open the facility in mid-2025.

Curtis Sliwa addresses the crowd. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

State Sen. Stephen Chan, of Brooklyn’s 17th Senate District, questioned why lifelong residents are losing their homes — specifically directing his query to the mayor.

“Why, Mr. Mayor, are you making them homeless? Are we Bolsheviks in Russia?”

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who is also currently a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2025 New York City mayoral election, was also in attendance.

“Every neighborhood needs affordable housing,” Sliwa said. “This is an outrage.”

Sliwa also pulled no punches in calling Adams “a liar,” and “the most corrupt mayor we have ever experienced in this city.”

‘Explore alternative solutions’

Conrad Ramkissoon, a long-term resident of Borough Park and a former nurse at neighboring Maimonides Medical Center, is one of the tenants being evicted.

“I’ve been in this community for 22 years, and I love it,” he said. “This does not make any sense to me at all,” Ramkissoon said.

Several letters were sent to Adams and the DSS on behalf of a number of elected officials, including the senator and assemblymember. The most recent response said that the letter “is being reviewed.”

An excerpt from the letter reads:

“Borough Park cannot afford to lose critical housing. Our district needs more housing to accommodate growing families, not less. Diverting the resources to shelters is unacceptable. The city’s decision to impose this shelter without adequate community input disregards the needs of hardworking families. Shelters contribute to increased crime, public disorder, and declining safety and security. Without a real sustainable plan for addressing the root causes of homelessness, shelters will continue to fail both their residents, and their surrounding neighborhoods. We urge you to halt this plan immediately and explore alternative solutions.”

Calls to Adams’ office, DHS and Midway Living were not returned by press time.