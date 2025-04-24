Cyclone makes Brooklyn debut close to home

Long Island product Nick Roselli is a throwback to watching a young Wally Backman of the 1980s Mets play second base in the way that he covers the field and how he handles himself at the plate.

After starring for his high school team in Levittown, Roselli became one of SUNY Binghamton’s most productive second basemen over the past three years. Entering the MLB Draft in his junior year, Roselli was drafted by the New York Mets in the 11th round in 2024. Playing only 18 games after signing in August, Roselli made the most of the remainder of the season at entry level Port St. Lucie by batting .306.

After Roselli’s first game at Maimonides Park to open the 2025 season, Cyclones manager Gilbert Gomez said, “He has a lot of versatility at second, third and the outfield. Nick is a strong swinger from the left side. He can work the count and balances out our lineup.

“I’m happy that he played in front of his family and friends and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop into the versatile player.”

“I was only expecting about 20 people to come out and see me tonight, but I was really surprised when about 50 of my family and friends came out,” Roselli said. Showing his appreciation, the 22-year-old jumped into the stands in full uniform after the game and greeted each person in a receiving line with hugs and kisses from the bottom of the stairway to the top row of the concourse.

“My father [Jerry] is very excited to see me play here,” Roselli said. “He grew up a Mets fan in Queens and rooted for them in Levittown. He’s just as excited as I am to play here.”

One family member absent from the celebration, Roselli noted, was his grandfather, who passed away. “I know that as a long-time Met fan he is looking down smiling at me to share this moment,” he said.

Roselli said he is always looking to hit the ball hard each time at the plate. He described himself as a gap-to-gap hitter who slices doubles to the fence, mixed in with an occasional home run. Defensively, he is most comfortable at second base while he’s still learning to play third and the outfield.

When asked what has been his best minor league experience so far, he said, “Tonight’s crowd was awesome. It was just electric for me.”