Driver indicted for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide in crash that killed a mother and her two children

Miriam Yarimi, 32, was arraigned during her first in-court appearance on an indictment charging her with multiple counts of manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing two children and their mother and leaving one child in critical condition in Gravesend in March.

Her attorney pleaded not guilty.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez made the announcement on April 18.

“This horrific fatal crash was one of the worst I’ve seen in over 25 years as a prosecutor,” he said. “It wasn’t an accident. This defendant’s unconscionably dangerous driving wiped out a family. The consequences of her flouting traffic laws and commonsense were disastrous, and we will now seek to hold her fully accountable for this criminally reckless behavior.”

Yarimi, a wig maker and Midwood resident, was arraigned by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun. She was charged with multiple counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, and other counts.

This image provided by the Office of the New York Mayor shows the scene, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where a woman driving on a suspended license was speeding and failed to yield after stopping at a red light, collided with another vehicle and then into a family walking in the crosswalk. (Mayoral Photography Office/Justin Persaud via

She was ordered held without bail and to return to court on June 11. The defendant is facing a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

According to police, on March 29 at 1 p.m., Natasha Saada, 34, was crossing the street at Ocean Parkway with her children Diana, 8, Deborah, 5, and Philip, 4. Cops said Yarimi was driving an Audi sedan north on Ocean Parkway at the intersection of Quentin Road when she allegedly hit a Toyota Camry driven by a 63-year-old man, then struck the Saada family. Her car then flipped over and landed on its roof.

Miriam Yarimi was indicted for manslaughter and other charges on April 16. Photo courtesy of Instagram/iitsanellie

The Brooklyn DA office said video surveillance shows Yarimi’s car driving through a red light a block before the crash, narrowly avoiding other cars and continuing north on Ocean Parkway. Evidence from a black box also showed she was driving 68 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

The boy suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding, and had a kidney removed. According to the New York Post, he is in a medically induced coma.

The Toyota was an Uber ride and included the driver, a mother, and her three kids. They all sustained minor injuries. Yarimi suffered minor physical injuries.

The District Attorney thanked detectives from the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad for their assistance in the investigation.