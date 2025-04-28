Fire blazes through Borough Park shoe store

A three-alarm blaze destroyed a store and two floors of apartments in Borough Park during the early morning hours of Monday, April 28.

The fire started in the back of Savon Shoes, 3901 13th Ave., on the first floor of a three-story building at 2 a.m.

Firefighters put out the fire inside the Borough Park shoe store and clear the smoke that rose to the second and third floors. Photo courtesy of FDNY

33 units and 138 firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the scene. They put out the fire by 3:55 a.m.

All the people inside the second and third floor apartments were evacuated, and no one was injured, the FDNY said.

According to ABC 7, 15 adults and five children were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was on scene to help the families.

FDNY checks out the damage of the fire inside the building. Photo by Loudlabs News NYC

“We had fire in the rear of the store with an extension to the second floor,” Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan told reporters after the fire was put out. “[There was] a lot of stock in the rear of the building and it didn’t have any windows so we didn’t have a lot of ventilation, so it was a tough fire from that perspective.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

