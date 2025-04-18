OLPH holds final Easter Hat Parade as school set to close in June

It was an eggcellent day at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy of Brooklyn as the school hosted its annual and final Easter Hat Parade on April 15.

During the day, students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade celebrated Holy Week and walked around the Sunset Park school wearing their homemade Easter-themed hats. Their parents and families also went to watch and support the parade.

Students walk around OLPH to show off their homemade Easter hats during the annual parade. Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy of Brooklyn

Kindergarten teacher Digna Figueroa told this paper that despite the sadness of the school’s closing, the school wanted to continue the tradition one more time.

“The recent parade was a heartfelt celebration for our students,” she said. “It meant so much to the children, especially as they proudly wore their beautifully crafted hats and celebrated God’s love. This event was even more meaningful as they shared it with their friends and families—one last time in a school that truly feels like our second home.”

Following the parade, the kids gathered in the auditorium to show off their hats and enjoy a visit from the Easter bunny.

Figueroa said the children enjoyed the day and gave them memories of their time at the school.

“From Pre-K to 8th grade, the entire school came together in joy and unity, making the parade a wonderful memory for all,” she said. “It was a beautiful reminder of the love, creativity, and faith that bring our school community together.”

In Feb., the school announced that it will be closing in June, making this semester the final one for a school that has been open for over 120 years.

The school building opened in 1903 and was named St. Alphonsus. In 1917, it was changed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School.



“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of OLPH Catholic Academy in June 2025 due to financial constraints and declining enrollment,” the school wrote in a statement on Feb. 7. “We are grateful beyond words for the dedication and hard work of our teachers, administration, parent volunteers, and students. They have poured their hearts into making the school welcoming for families and ensuring every child receives a quality education. We also acknowledge with gratitude the generous alumni and parishioners who have supported us over the years.”

The Easter bunny joined students, family and faculty to continue the holiday cheer.

