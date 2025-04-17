Three new companies join ‘Pilots at BAT’ program

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced that three new companies are coming to the Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT) April 16.

Pliant Energy Systems, Armstrong World Industries and LG CNS have joined the Pilots at BAT program, which gives space to, and helps, new and emerging companies in the field of climate technology, which includes sectors like roofing, energy efficiency, HVAC systems and more.

NYCEDC, which administers the Brooklyn Army Terminal, said it launched the program in 2023 to provide the opportunity for companies to test their innovative technologies on the path to commercializing their products or services.

It is expanding its reach to MADE Bush Terminal campus (the north end of the complex) which will provide more space and alternative environments.

“The Pilots at BAT program continues to act as a launchpad for companies to test and scale new cutting-edge technology that will unlock solutions for the climate crisis and create fresh economic opportunity for the city” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball.

Pilant Energy’s underwater robot. Photos courtesy of NYC EDC

“Leveraging NYCEDC’s real estate assets to drive innovation is a cornerstone of New York City’s Harbor of the Future and Green Economy Action Plan — and by expanding the Pilots at BAT program to MADE Bush Terminal, we are further cementing Brooklyn’s Sunset Park as a hub for world-class climate innovation,” Kimball added.

Pliant Energy’s underwater robot will demonstrate its ability to conduct underwater surveys and marine infrastructure inspections in the waters next to the MADE campus.

Armstrong’s energy-saving ceiling panels installed at the BAT operations office will utilize phase change materials (materials that can release sufficient energy to provide heating or cooling) to improve indoor thermal comfort and to enhance energy efficiency.

Pilant Energy’s underwater robot. Photos courtesy of NYC EDC

LG CNS is pairing-cutting-edge EV-charging equipment with new software and operations services from Matcha, a former BAT pilot company, to improve drivers’ digital experience, reduce friction and enhance driver sharing (where different drivers share the same vehicle for short periods).

Elected officials and local leaders responded to the announcement with enthusiasm.

“I’m proud that Brooklyn has become a hub for forward-thinking climate tech and innovation, and the Brooklyn Army Terminal is an epicenter of that growth,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “This is about supporting homegrown, New York entrepreneurs as they take on the toughest challenges of our time, and it’s helping us create a robust green economy that works for all New Yorkers.”

LG CNS EV chargers. Photos courtesy of NYC EDC

This announcement builds on New York City’s “Green Economy Action Plan,” announced by Mayor Eric Adams in his 2024 State of the City address. It lays out a series of commitments and strategies to grow the city’s green economy while positioning New Yorkers of all backgrounds to benefit from the nearly 400,000 projected green-collar jobs expected for New York City by 2040.

“Brooklyn is proud to be a center of sustainable innovation,” said Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers. “We’re excited to welcome this new cohort of forward-thinking companies and applaud NYCEDC for driving inclusive growth.”

The companies joining the pilot program expressed their excitement about joining BAT.

“This pilot will be a key enabling resource for Pliant’s growth in NYC to showcase the groundbreaking capabilities that our robots bring for potential customers,” said Pliant Energy Systems Director of Engineering Carles Civit. “Our low-impact, near-shore operations stand to be a transformative shift for city stakeholders and for coastal underwater work more broadly.”

“We are thrilled to have the chance to showcase the EV charging units at the Brooklyn Army Terminal and to further our expansion across New York City and in other DX solutions,” said LG CNS Vice President of New Business Unit Sook Meslin. “As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on integrating advanced IT technology to enhance digital transformation and create smarter, more connected urban environments.”

LG CNS EV chargers. Photos courtesy of NYC EDC

“INF is proud to support the Pilots at BAT program and commends NYCEDC for its ongoing leadership and commitment to innovative climate tech,” said INF Associates President and Founder Charlie dePuthod. “The Armstrong Templok Ceiling with phase-change material has enormous potential to improve energy efficiency and thermal comfort in NYC buildings and support citywide decarbonization efforts.” INF is a turnkey company that will provide support for the Armstrong ceiling panels.