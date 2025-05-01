62nd Precinct top cop transfers to NYPD Advocate Department

The 62nd Precinct said goodbye to its top cop on April 25.

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the commanding officer of the precinct, has left the position and has been transferred to 1 Police Plaza as the Commanding Officer of the NYPD Advocate Department.

Lau joined the 62nd Precinct as CO in January 2023. The precinct serves Bensonhurst, Mapleton, and Bath Beach. The following year, he was promoted to Deputy Inspector.

Lau talked to this paper to thank members of the 62nd Precinct and the Bensonhurst community.

“I spent over two years as the Commanding Officer of the 62 Precinct, and my time here has been nothing but amazing, between meeting and getting to know all of the elected officials, community members, and of course, the officers of the 62 Precinct,” he said. “I could not thank them enough for all of their hard work these last 2 years. Yes, it may have been some long, tough days, but the officers of this command are top notch.”

Lau with Lieutenant Frank Cinalauro. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valetin

Earlier this year, he received a proclamation during District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s inaugural Lunar New Year celebration.

“Although I am no longer leading this precinct, I am proud of our accomplishments we made here,” he said. “It is sad to leave, but it is also time that the torch is passed to the next person. I wish nothing but the best for you and everyone here in the 62 Precinct.”

Sonia Valentin, the 62nd Precinct Community Council president, said she will miss Lau and what he brought to the neighborhoods.

“DI Lau has made such an impact in and on our community that his name will live on famously for years to come,” she said. “He united our precinct with the community as no one has in the many years I have been associated with the 62 Precinct.

Officer removes Lau’s nameplate. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valetin

But most importantly, he showed us how dynamic leaders can check their egos at the door and perform feats together with their teams to impact those whom they protect on a daily basis. We miss him already, but remember him with a smile since he left a legacy of positivity, leadership, determination, decisiveness, and kindness. He has been a blessing to our community.”

Xiuyan Li, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau and Wei Tang Liu. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valetin

Parent Child Relationship Association, a non- profit that provides multi social services, food distribution, educations and other programs, also gave their thanks to him.

“We’re truly grateful to Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau of the NYPD 62nd Precinct for all his hard work and commitment to our community,” the organization wrote on X. “Thank you for your support in community organizations, and we wish you all the best in your next chapter.”

An official successor to Lau hasn’t been named yet.