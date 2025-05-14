Blue Door Seafood Taverna set to close at end of month

Blue Door Seafood Taverna, 8413 3rd Ave., will be serving its last meal at the end of the month.

Owner Kyriaki Vitale made the announcement on the eatery’s Facebook page that it will be closing after over eight years of being in the Bay Ridge community.

“It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to watch your families grow, celebrate milestones with you, and share in so many meals, laughs, and even tears,” she wrote. “I’ve made friendships through Blue Door that I will forever cherish.”

Blue Door Seafood Taverna will close at the end of the month Photos courtesy of Blue Door Seafood Taverna website

According to its website, Vitale and her father, Anastasios Lekkas, opened the eatery in January 2017. Anastasios worked in the restaurant industry for 37 years at a NYC diner/coffee shop in Chelsea. The two decided to open a restaurant that serves Greek food.

After Lekkas died in 2019, Vitale continued to operate the restaurant.

“This past year has brought many challenges,” she explained. “As a mother of three young boys and a small business owner, I’ve found myself pulled in two directions —each requiring my full heart and energy. After much reflection, I’ve made the incredibly hard decision to close our doors. Blue Door, which I opened with my late father, will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Some customers were saddened to hear the news and took to social media to share their feelings.

“I have some real special memories there through [the] years,” wrote one person on Instagram. “With both our dads and, of course, Uncle Jimmy. Thank you for always taking care of us. Blue door will be missed, best of luck on the next chapter.”

Kyriaki Vitale. Photos courtesy of Blue Door Seafood Taverna website

“Best of luck Kiki to you and your wonderful staff,” wrote another. “We will miss Blue Door and the amazing food and taste of Greece that you brought to Bay Ridge.”

Vitale hopes that customers will eat at the restaurant before it closes.

“Though it’s bittersweet, this decision comes from a place of love and hope for the future. I invite you to stop by in the coming weeks for a meal, a hug, or simply to say goodbye,” she said. “Serving the Bay Ridge community and beyond has been an honor and a gift I’ll never forget.”