Cuomo Visits Asian Senior Center

Former New York Gov. and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was in Southwest Brooklyn to visit both the Asian Care Senior Center, 7516 Bay Parkway, and local leaders and elected officials on May 2.

“It was great to join the Asian Care Senior Center in Bensonhurst to talk about how we can work to make our city safer and more affordable for all,” said Cuomo. “Together we can build a better city for our families and for future generations.”

Cuomo greets members of the senior center. Photos courtesy of Andrew Cuomo Facebook

During his visit at the senior center, some members of the center held signs that read “Asian Americans for Cuomo.”

“I love them,” he said. “They’re all about family. They’re all about hard work. They’re all about education. They’re all about community, and their issues for New York City are the same as everyone else. ‘Make the city safe. I’m worried. I’m anxious. We need affordable housing. We need the dangerous mentally along the street.’”

Andrew Cuomo speaks at the Asian Care Senior Center in Bensonhurst. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

He also received some endorsements from elected officials around the area. Assemblymember William Colton said he’s endorsing him in the June 24 Democratic primary.

“I am convinced he is the only candidate in the Democratic primary who will turn our city around from the disaster we now experience,” he said. “Andrew Cuomo, like all of us, may have made mistakes, but what he has that all the other Democratic candidates lack is that he listens and connects with New Yorkers’ real needs and concerns.

Councilmember Susan Zhuang, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, and Assemblymember Bill Colton met in Southwest Brooklyn. Photo courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

“He will restore public safety, establish quality education for all, and expand our specialized high schools and gifted and talented classes. Andrew Cuomo will respect neighborhoods and not be deaf to such concerns by imposing a failed homeless shelter, like the one proposed for 2501 86 Street, when opposition is united and cogent concerns are clearly expressed. And yesterday, when he visited with community residents, when neighborhood people expressed those concerns to him, Andrew Cuomo instantly came out against that failed homeless shelter”.

Colton represents District 47, which includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Dyker Heights, and Midwood

Councilmember Susan Zhuang told this paper that the Asian community in southern Brooklyn was thrilled with Cuomo’s visit.

Andrew Cuomo speaks at the Asian Care Senior Center in Bensonhurst. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

“More than 500 people gathered just to see him — including a senior who wrote him a letter just to thank him for his work during the pandemic,” she said. “Cuomo values education, public safety, and getting more resources to our Asian communities. Today he said we will no longer be forgotten and that’s exactly what we need — a mayor who pays attention to the fastest growing minority. We are here and excited to support Cuomo.”

Her district includes parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, and Sunset Park.

Local leaders gather to listen to Cuomo speak. Photos courtesy of Andrew Cuomo Facebook

Last month, Cuomo had an 18-point lead over contender Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary next month, according to the Siena College survey conducted with AARP New York. He also had a big lead against challengers Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams, Scott Stringer, and Jessica Ramos.

Mayor Eric Adams is running as an independent candidate this November.

Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021 following sexual harassment allegations and his handling of COVID-19.