FDNY to investigate death of man who fell off ladder during fire

FDNY officials are investigating the death of Ashiq Hussain, 53, who fell off a ladder while firefighters were getting people out of a burning Sunset Park building May 19.

According to the New York Daily News, a video showed a first responder on a ladder trying to help victims when the extended top half of the ladder appears to retract as the man comes out of the window.

“We are aware of an incident that took place at an all-hands fire in Brooklyn earlier this week,” the FDNY said in a statement. “As is standard practice, we began a proactive investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a civilian immediately, inclusive of our Fire Marshals, Fire Operations, and our Division of Safety.”

Hussain fell from the ladder that appeared to retract. Photos courtesy of Citizen App

The ladder in question has been taken out of service. No member has been disciplined in relation to the incident.

The blaze started at 7:10 a.m. on the second floor of a three-story building on Ninth Avenue and 39th Street.

Twelve units and 60 Fire and EMS workers rushed to the scene. The fire was put out in an hour.

Two other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury and is in stable condition.

FDNY said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

A friend told the Daily News that Hussain saved lives before he died.

“Just watching one of the guys successfully escape on the right side of the building, and then him falling to his death on the left side, was just heartbreaking,” the person said.