Former McKinley assistant principal Ben Cimino dies at 92, community remembers educator

By Jaime DeJesus

Ben Cimino, who was an assistant principal, dean, and teacher at J.H.S. 259 William McKinley, 7305 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, for over 40 years, died May 24 at age 92.

Cimino was born on June 11, 1932, in Brooklyn. He was the son of the late Cosmo and the late Molly (nee Pomeranz) Cimino, the father of the late Robert Cimino, Deborah D’Alesio, Donna Mongiove and Diane Toscano, the grandfather of Jessica, Peter, Samantha, Bobby, Tyler, Bianca and Alex and the great grandfather of Thomas, Kaitlyn and Peter Jr.

His granddaughter, Samantha Sayegh, told this paper that he was “a dedicated administrator at McKinley Junior High School for 42 years.”

“My grandpa loved basketball and was an avid sports fan. He played softball into his ‘70s,” she said. “He was the life of the party and loved to dance, especially to ‘Rock Around the Clock.’”

“He was very big into the church, and ran bingo, and was very involved with Saint Columba. He often orchestrated card games there. He also was a diehard Mets and Brooklyn Dodgers fan and actually got to throw a first pitch at Ebbets Field.

Ben Cimino with Home Reporter and Sunset News founder Frank Griffin at the Third Avenue Festival.

“He was loving, caring, and brutally honest. You never had to question where you stood with him because he definitely told you.”

She took to neighborhood Facebook groups so others could share their memories of her grandfather.

“I remember him well,” wrote Tom Lyons. “Two of my children, Jennifer Lyons and Brendan Lyons, attended McKinley during his time. His kindness benefited so many students over the years. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

“He was a wonderful person and educator,” wrote Debra Lee Chiovarelli Vicoli. “He and my father knew each other when they were kids, and I found that out when I was graduating from McKinley. I had taken an English exam, and he wanted to be sure that I got enough tickets for the graduation ceremony. He asked me if I was related to Anthony Chiovarelli. I said, ‘Yes, he’s my Dad.’ That’s when he told me he was friends with him growing up. Small world!”

Former Councilmember and student of Cimino Vincent Gentile also remembered him as, “A kind and caring man that will be remembered fondly by generations of students and as fondly I remember him.”

“Ben was a titan in the history of William McKinley JHS for decades,” he said. “Always engaged with the students, he often could be seen playing softball, basketball, or football with them in the gym or schoolyard. He truly cared about the students at the school, and students could sense his caring. Besides a stellar educator, he was also a skilled AP for many years and served several principals. Mr. Cimino always encouraged us as students and was a big booster of mine when I served for 20 years in elected office.”

Ben Cimino with former McKinley colleague Anita Seminara.

The wake will be Wednesday, May 28 from 3-7 p.m. at Marine Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3024 Quentin Road.

The Rite of Final Commendation will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, at St. Columba R.C. Church, 2245 Kimball Street, Brooklyn.

The burial will be in St Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.