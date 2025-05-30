Liberty, BPL collaborate to offer library cards, hosts event to celebrate reading

It’s a slam dunk team up.

The defending WNBA Champion New York Liberty and Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) are collaborating to issue 100,000 special edition library cards featuring the team’s players and mascot, Ellie the Elephant, starting June 2.

The Liberty and BPL will partner through Brooklyn Basketball to support the library’s summer reading programming.

Brooklyn Basketball is the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty’s platform dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts by providing professionally led clinics and camps, community-focused events, instructional videos, unique basketball content and more.

“Brooklyn Public Library is thrilled to partner with the 2024 WNBA Champions New York Liberty, their mascot Ellie the Elephant, and Brooklyn Basketball,” said a BPL spokesperson. “Together, we share a passion for this great borough and look forward to welcoming new cardholders to the library this summer to read and learn and discover.”

WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu with a giant Brooklyn Public Library card celebrating the Liberty’s championship. Photos courtesy of New York Liberty

They will also celebrate Ellie’s birthday at the Liberty game against the Connecticut Sun on June 1 at Barclays Center.

During the game, the arena will host book-themed activities, such as a BPL bookmobile on the plaza and a photobooth where fans can pick up Ellie-themed bookmarks that have a QR code linking to an Ellie-approved reading list for readers of all ages.

Her list includes titles like Lola Joins the Team by Keka Novales, Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson, and Elephants Living Large by Jason Viola.

Ellie the Elephant holding a giant Brooklyn Public Library card celebrating the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty. Photos courtesy of New York Liberty

Last year, the BPL offered over 5,000 free summer programs to encourage reading.

Then on June 11, Liberty CEO Keia Clarke will be given the 2025 Brooklyn Public Library Gala Award on behalf of the team.

The Gala is BPL’s signature fundraising event, bringing together civic leaders, authors, artists, and library supporters to celebrate the power of libraries to strengthen communities.

For more information on getting a library card or to see Ellie’s reading list, visit bklynlibrary.org/liberty-library-card.