Man dies, three injured during fire inside building

A man died, and three others were injured during a fire inside a Sunset Park building on May 19.

The blaze started at 7:10 a.m. on the second floor of a three-story building on Ninth Avenue and 39th Street.

Twelve units and 60 Fire and EMS workers rushed to the scene. The fire was put out in an hour.

Police said that while firefighters were getting people out of the building, Ashiq Hussein, 53, fell from the window and hit the ground.

A fire left one in critical condition in Sunset Park Monday morning. Images via Citizen App

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury and is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.