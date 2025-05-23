On the Avenue: Norwegians march through Bay Ridge, celebrate heritage

They came, they saw, they conquered!

Hundreds of costumed parade participants dressed in traditional Scandinavian garb — including dozens dressed as Vikings — made their way through Bay Ridge as part of the annual 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade on Sunday, May 18.

The annual tradition marking Norway’s independence stepped off “on the avenue” from 85th Street and Third Avenue at 1:30 p.m. to thunderous applause. At 75th Street, the marchers turned right up to Fourth Avenue, then left onto Fifth Avenue, and continued onward to 67th Street and into Leif Ericson Park, where the reviewing grandstand was located and ceremonial announcements were made.

Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero made sure everyone stepped off on time and in the correct order.

“The weather is great and people are lined up already, ready to go,” he said at the registration table outside Caffe Cafe, 8401 Third Ave. “Once everyone gets moving, it’s going to be a great parade. Everyone is excited.”

Along the way, onlookers enjoyed waving to the participants aboard vintage Viking ships and other historical floats.

“This is a very special parade this year, for we are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Norwegian immigration on the Sloop Restauration from Stavanger, Norway,” Parade Chair Kenneth Johnson said. “Fifty-three Norwegians left their home to seek a better life here in America, and it worked.”

Johnson remarked that from those initial 53 grew a robust and vibrant population, especially in Bay Ridge, and today more than 5 million U.S. residents claim Norwegian ancestry.

Fittingly, the theme of this year’s parade was “Celebrating Norwegian Immigration.” Grand Marshal Lars Nilsen serves as co-chair of the Norwegian Immigration Association and spoke at the grandstand about early Norwegian immigration to Bay Ridge.

Bay Ridge resident Victoria Hofmo also served as grand marshal and was recognized for her ongoing role as the founder and president of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum. Civic Honorary Marshal Eivind Harum rode along the parade route in a classic automobile driven by Ben-Bay Kiwanis Foundation, Inc. member Bill Boshell. Geir Øy served as the parade’s church honorary marshal.

See patriotism on parade!

The 158th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade is expected to draw large crowds of American flag-waving residents ready to celebrate our nation “on the avenue” this Memorial Day, May 26.

The annual march steps off from 78th Street and Third Avenue at 11 a.m. and proceeds to Marine Avenue, then up to Fourth Avenue and over to John Paul Jones Park for a memorial service that includes bagpipes, a flag raising ceremony, a wreath laying by veteran service organizations, a 21-gun salute by the Veteran Corps of Artillery, and the playing of Taps, organizers said.

The 2025 grand marshal is Major General Kris A. Belanger, General, 99th Readiness Division. Deputy grand marshals are John Callaghan FDNY, USMC; and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.

This is one of the most important parades of the year, in my opinion, as it honors the memory of those who have died to preserve our freedom. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we tend to take so many things for granted, but I encourage everyone who remains in Bay Ridge for the Memorial Day holiday to reflect upon the sacrifices of our military families and gather “on the avenue” to show support for America’s heroes.

