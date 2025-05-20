Street named in honor of community activist Don Lee

Don Lee served as chairperson and executive director for non-profit organization Homecrest Community Services

A street co-naming ceremony for community activist and former chairperson and executive director for non-profit organization Homecrest Community Services, Inc., Don Lee, took place on May 17.

Lee’s life and accomplishments were honored by elected officials, friends, family and community leaders at 15th Avenue and 70th Street, which will now also be known as Don B. Lee Way.

Lee died May 6, 2024, while on vacation with his family in South America. He was 65.

Councilmember Alexa Avilés organized the street naming, and said Lee was protected the neighborhood with, “his whole high heart, bountiful passion and energy.”

The sign is unveiled. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Alexa Avilés

“Don was a compassionate community leader and a lifelong activist for the residents of Chinatown,” she told the crowd. “As executive director at Homecare Community Services, he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Asian American immigrant families by providing services that address the health, well-being, food insecurity, and public safety. He brought light to the challenges faced by often underserved AAPI communities in Brooklyn and Manhattan and inspired so many with continued activism.”

Victoria Lee, Don Lee’s daughter, discussed the impact of having a street named after her dad. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Alexa Avilés

His daughter Victoria Lee discussed the impact of having a street named after her dad.

“Having a street named after you in New York City and the capital of the world is a very big deal,” she said. “I was asking myself, ‘What does it mean to have a street named after you?’ I think it means that you made an impact on the fabric of the city that is standardly manifested in that sign.”

“It means that beyond memory, people should be inspired to act, and I know that there are countless times I wish I could ask my dad for advice,” she said. “I wonder what he would say or do in a situation. Some of you might feel the same way, but we have to move forward with the confidence that he taught us enough to take strong action that is good for us and for our communities. It is through actions that we honor my dad’s legacy.”

ABC News correspondent CeFaan Kim spoke of his influence on the NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force.

ABC News correspondent CeFaan Kim spoke at the unveiling. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Alexa Avilés

“Something that a lot of folks might not know is that in 2020, he came to me with a story and incident about a grandmother at one of his centers who was set on fire, which turned out to be by two juveniles in Brooklyn,” he said. “But people may not realize that incident inspired the creation of what became the NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force. That Asian hate movement wouldn’t have existed without him if you think of it that way.”



He also discussed their friendship.

“He often said to me that without you, we’d have no voice, and I’d tell him I’m just a messenger,” Kim said. “Without you. I have no message to deliver. He was a guardian of our community. He was a warrior. We will miss you, my friend, and your legacy will live on forever.”

Other elected officials also shared their feelings on him.

Family and friends gather for the street co-naming as Don B. Lee Way. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Alexa Avilés

“Don Lee was a passionate community activist who tirelessly advocated for the dignity and rights of Asian Americans,” said Assemblymember Lester Chang. “He immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong at the age of 10 and grew up in New York’s Chinatown. Don founded a nonprofit organization in Brooklyn called Homecrest, which serves the needs of Asian American immigrants by providing social services and referrals in their native languages.

“It is not often we get to rename a street after someone who gave so much of himself to the community,” said State Sen. Stephen Chan. “I am honored to be part of this bittersweet yet momentous occasion. If Don Lee were here today, he would not want us to be sad. He would want us to celebrate.”