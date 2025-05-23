Student starts initiative to have American flag on Verrazzano to celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial

Elected officials have written a letter to the MTA in support of the initiative

College student Alesio Bejleri, 21, launched an initiative to raise a large American flag on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence next year.

Along with the nation’s semiquincentennial, Bejleri said it would also be up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the finals are being held in MetLife Stadium, bringing international attention to the region.

“I was talking to some old timers about how they drove to California for the bicentennial, and they mentioned a boat parade and the flag on the Verrazano-Narrows which sparked my interest to look into this story,” he told this paper. “Then I realized that the 250th anniversary wasn’t that far away, so I wanted to start [the initiative] as soon as possible, which was in late March of 2025.”

A giant American flag was installed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in 1976 for the United States Bicentennial, but due to strong winds, it was destroyed.

According to a New York Times article on June 29, 1976, “What was billed as the world’s largest flag, a red, white and blue expanse of nylon taffeta sailcloth the size of a football field and a half, ripped apart yesterday in a trial test. The flag was to have been hung from the Verrazano Narrows Bridge for the July 4 gathering of ships in New York Harbor.”

The Great American Flag was commissioned to mark the U.S. Bicentennial and made its debut on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on June 28, 1976. Strong winds tore the flag to tatters after only an hour and a half, but its brief presence amazed and inspired many who were there that day. Photo by Robert Cranston, Jr.

Since the initiative, Bejleri said reception has been both positive and supportive.

On April 5, Councilmember David Carr wrote a letter to the MTA requesting they display the American flag on Verrazzano Narrows Bridge for the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

“During the 1976 Bicentennial celebration of America’s founding, a large American flag was displayed across the suspension cables of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge,” he wrote. “Given that next year will be the 250th Anniversary of America’s founding, we are respectfully requesting that the MTA do the same again.



“The Narrows are the entry point for any vessel entering the New York Harbor and this fact in tandem with the fierce patriotism of the communities on both sides of the bridge makes this a perfect way to celebrate this historic milestone.”

The letter was co-signed by State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton and Assemblymember Michael Tannousis.

“There’s a great chance that it will happen since it is our homage to the country, like candles on a birthday cake since it’s going to be America’s birthday,” Bejleri said. “We need to spread the project around to the good people of the city and encourage more public officials to make this project a reality. This will be an historical event that happens once in our lifetime.”