Trio of falcon chicks found on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge again

MTA Bridges and Tunnels has been part of the state nesting program since 1983

A bridge for the birds.

On May 23, MTA Bridges and Tunnels said they found three peregrine falcon chicks hatched atop the Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Members of the MTA found the healthy baby birds inside a specially built nesting box. Two are females and were named Genevieve and Marcella, while the other is a male named Skyforger.

They were banded for wildlife monitoring, which is part of conservation efforts to protect the peregrine falcon population, which remains on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s endangered birds list.

Three peregrine falcon chicks were found atop the Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

“Each year, towards the end of May, New York City Department of Environmental Protection research scientist Chris Nadareski climbs to the top of bridges and puts identifying bands on the falcon chicks,” the MTA said in a statement. “This helps wildlife experts keep track of the number of peregrines in the city and identify them in case they become sick or injured. The bandings took place on May 23 when the falcon chicks were about three weeks old.”

Three peregrine falcon chicks were found atop the Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

In June 2024, peregrine falcon chicks around three weeks old were found alongside their mom and unhatched eggs in the nesting box.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels has been part of the state nesting program since 1983. The agency provides a nesting box for the falcons at each of the bridges but otherwise does not interfere with the birds.

Three peregrine falcon chicks were found atop the Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

The MTA said the peregrine falcons were first placed on the endangered species list after they were nearly wiped out in the 1960s due to pesticides in their food supply.

“Urban falcons like to nest atop bridges, church steeples and high-rise buildings because they provide an excellent vantage point for hunting prey, including pigeons and small birds.”