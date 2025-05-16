Two Cyclones earn Player of the Month honors 

The Brooklyn Cyclones are off to a strong start in the South Atlantic League, beginning with an opening weekend sweep of the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

After playing only in August last year, returning third baseman Jacob Reimer has been on a torrid pace at the plate, starting out as the Player of the Game for the first two contests of the season. Reimer, drafted as a 2022 fourth round pick out of Yucaipa H.S. in California, has quickly become the Cyclones’ leading hitter and was aptly named the League’s Player of the Month for April.

Leading the team with a .327 average, 22 runs scored and 23 RBIs, Reimer is also tied with catcher Chris Suero for the most home runs with five. League-wise, Reimer leads the South Atlantic League with nine doubles and is tied for the lead with three triples.

After being named Player of the Week two weeks ago, Reimer showed off his recently found offensive prowess during a Wednesday matinee to a packed house of Brooklyn school kids with an impressive three-homer game in a 15-1 win over the Blue Rocks.

Reimer is the third Cyclone to hit three homers in one game, tying the records of Caleb Stewart in 2005 and Noel Devarez in 2001. The organization’s No. 20 prospect attributes his power surge to the coaching staff, which has helped him settle into a comfortable approach at the plate.

As for Cyclone pitching, Pitcher of the Month for April honors went to Zach Thornton, who was also named the SAL Pitcher of the Week just two weeks ago.

For his dominant start over his first four games, the 2023 fifth round pick from Grand Canyon University was promoted to Double-A Binghamton after the Cyclones’ last road trip to Lakewood.

Moving north to play for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Thornton left Brooklyn with a pitching line of 3-0 with an 0.44 ERA, allowing just one earned run over 20.2 innings along with 25 strikeouts.

Finishing up their last home stand, the Cyclones took four of six games from the Wilmington Blue Rocks for a 17-9 third place league record in the SAL’s Northern Division as they head on the road to Ashville, N.C.