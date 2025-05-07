Two hospitalized after Bay Ridge apartment fire

A fire that started inside an apartment on 68th Street between Third and Fourth avenues sent two people to the hospital on May 3.
At 3:30 a.m., the fire started on the third floor of the four-story apartment building.
Twelve units and 60 fire and EMS workers were at the scene. Firefighters put out the blaze at 4:15 a.m.
One civilian and one firefighter were taken to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn for treatment with injuries. Four other people refused medical treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.