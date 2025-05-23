Vigil held for two killed and others injured in Brooklyn Bridge ship crash

The National Transportation Safety Board will look at the status of the ship’s engine for possible failure

A vigil was held May 21 for the victims of the Cuauhtémoc Mexican naval vessel that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge four days prior.

Cadet América Yamileth Sánchez Hernandez, 20, and crew member Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos, 23, died after the ship with 277 sailors and naval officers onboard accelerated backwards, hitting the bridge. Nineteen others aboard were injured.

“What should have been a moment of celebration between two allied nations has turned into a painful goodbye to two young people,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to the entire Mexican community. We continue to extend our support to Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexican Embassy during this time of sorrow.”

Mayor Eric Adams and others attended the vigil, which had candles under photos of América Yamileth Sánchez Hernandez and Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos.



Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office





Hundreds of people gathered through the rainy evening to pay respects to the victims.



“It’s just like unity, you know, with our people,” Nancy Rodriguez of Brooklyn told CBS News. “It was like really heartbreaking to see all those people fall down.”



The ship was on a global goodwill tour. Officials say the ship pulled away from Pier 17 was on its way to Iceland before the crash at 8:24 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update, saying that it increased in speed before it hit the pier.



“We will look at the status of the engine, we’ll look at any failures, we’ll look for engine inspections, and we’ll talk to the crew on what may have possibly occurred with the engine,” said Brian Young, an investigator for the NTSB. “We are going to be accessing all of the different electronic data to determine at what point the vessel began accelerating.”