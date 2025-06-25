Brooklyn welcomes summer with the 43rd Mermaid Parade

The parade was created by former CIUSA artistic director Dick Zigun in 1983

Brooklyn welcomed summer with one of its longest standing traditions: the annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island on Saturday, June 21.



Photos courtesy of Tom Hilton



Now in its 43rd year, the parade was again organized by Coney Island USA (CIUSA).

Art and fun was on full display at the Mermaid Parade as marchers got creative with their costumes and floats. Photo courtesy of Tom Hilton

The fun began on a hot afternoon on West 21st St. and Surf Ave. before heading east to West 10th St. The marchers and push-pull floats proceeded to the boardwalk and then to Steeplechase Plaza, under the Parachute Jump, where the parade disbanded.

After the parade, there was a procession from the judge’s stands at Surf Avenue between West 15th and 16th streets, through the Maimonides Park parking lot and to the beach. Marchers and spectators joined.

Art and fun was on full display at the Mermaid Parade as marchers got creative with their costumes and floats. Photo courtesy of Tom Hilton

“The Mermaid Parade feels woven into my identity,” said longtime parade-goer Nikki-Jo Grossman. “I can’t remember a year I wasn’t there. It is one of my favorite days and always brings forth a celebration where creativity, sunshine and pure joy meet to welcome in summer. What’s not to love?”



Photos courtesy of Tom Hilton



Photos courtesy of Tom Hilton



Adam Rinn, the artistic director for CIUSA, said this was one of the best parades they had in a long time.

“The streets were bustling with mermaids, neptunes and sea creatures,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We had what was probably the greatest Mermaid Parade in years and years. Thank you to everybody who participated.”

He thanked everyone from CIUSA, participants, spectators, NYPD, FDNY, NYC Parks and the New York City Department of Sanitation. “We will see you again here next year,” he said. “Thank you so very much for all your support.”

Art and fun was on full display at the Mermaid Parade as marchers got creative with their costumes and floats. Photo courtesy of Tom Hilton

According to the Coney Island website, the parade was created by, Dick Zigun, CIUSA’s former artistic director and is produced by CIUSA, the not-for-profit arts organization located in the heart of the amusement district.

“Since 1983, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors from across the country — and around the world — have headed to the Coney Island shore for Coney Island USA’s annual Mermaid Parade,” the website reads. “Inspired by the Coney Island Mardi Gras parades of old, the Mermaid Parade was transformed by its participants into a new kind of community celebration. By the late 1980s, it was at the top of every list of ‘must-do’ things in New York and is, without question, the official opening of summer in the city.”