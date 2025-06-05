EV charging station company responds to concerns of new site across street from Bay Ridge school

Following news that some parents had concerns about an EV charging station potentially opening across the street from P.S. 104, 9115 5th Ave., the company is trying to ease their minds.

EVgo is in the very early stages of bringing the station to the former site of a former Kentucky Fried Chicken at 9201 Fifth Ave. The company is listed on its site as one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“Demand for public charging only continues to grow, and EVgo is building a connected network of public fast chargers to meet that need,” EVgo Communications Director Katie Wallace told this paper. “EVgo has 15 years of experience deploying fast chargers and we’re committed to a seamless and safe experience for our customers and our communities.

An EVgo charging station. Photo courtesy of EVgo website

“Our anticipated charging station in the Bay Ridge community will increase charging options for local drivers and provide critical charging infrastructure in support of the state’s zero-emission vehicle goals.”

For safety, its website says it unveiled EVgo ReNewTM, an “enhanced and comprehensive maintenance program created to bolster reliability and convenience of the charging experience across our network.”

However, some aren’t convinced and remain fearful of fire safety and traffic concerns.

A rally was held on June 2 where a group of people protested the proposal outside of the site.

“While we support clean energy initiatives, they must be implemented thoughtfully and responsibly,” wrote First Vice President of Community Education Council District 20 John Ricottone in a letter. “We urge city planners and decision-makers to consider relocating this EV charging station to a less sensitive area—away from PS 104 and other schools—where it can serve the community without putting children at unnecessary risk.”