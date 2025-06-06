Fifth Ave. Fest offers ‘fun’ for families

It’s #fun for the whole family!

The 31st annual #FunOnFifth Festival drew tens of thousands of families to Bay Ridge for a full day of activities, including shopping, dining, children’s rides, carnival games and live entertainment at almost every turn.

“This was the biggest one yet,” organizer Chip Cafiero said. “We had so many vendors come to be a part of it, and the weather held up beautifully. The streets were packed and everyone had a great time.”

Event organizer Chip Cafiero enjoys the day. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), led by Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy, the festival closed Fifth Avenue to vehicular traffic from Bay Ridge Avenue to 85th Street, allowing pedestrians to partake in the many attractions set up along the thoroughfare.

Bands performed throughout the day at stages set up outside popular eateries like Bean Post Pub, Mussels Brick Oven Pizza and Schnitzel House, while many merchants sold goods outside their storefronts.

Children enjoy a festival ride set up on the avenue. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Vendors set up shop for the day in between carnival games and children’s rides and sold unique clothing, toys, games and accessories.

“It’s one of my favorite events,” Cafiero said. “It really offers something for everyone and each year we add to it to make it even more special. There were some of the best local bands playing classic songs next to local artists showcasing their work, while families dined outside their favorite restaurants and enjoyed the beautiful June weather.”