First annual Men of Distinction Awards recognize locals who contributed to south Brooklyn

A few good men.

Locals were honored during the first annual Men of Distinction Awards ceremony, which recognized those that have been dedicated to improving the south Brooklyn community, at Il Centro, 8711 18th Avenue June 8.

The celebration was hosted by Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang.

Over 50 men were recognized. Honorees included: Dr. Tim Law, the founder of the Chinese American Social Services Center; Tom Neve, the founder and director of Reaching Out Community Services; Ross Brady, the first vice chairperson of Community Board 11; Ansen Tang of the United Chinese Association; local photographer Arthur DeGaeta, who covers the area for local newspapers; and Chaplain Carlos Rios of the Bay Ridge Tutoring Center.

Jack Spatola, Joseph Rizzi and Charlie Gu from FIAO Brooklyn were also honored.

Honorees of the Men of Distinction Awards gather with Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It was a particularly meaningful honor to be recognized for work within the community and state,” said Brady. “The honorees were all contributors to our civic betterment. I commend and thank Suzan Zhuang, Assemblyman Colton, with a shout-out to Senator Steve Chan and Larry He. As Vice Chair at CB11, I take the opportunity to encourage attendance and participation at CB meetings and other community events.”

“With special thanks to my city Councilmember Susan Zhuang for nominating me for the 2025 Men of Distinction Award,” wrote Neve on Facebook. “As I don’t find myself to be any more distinctive than many that I know who have a wonderful caring heart and help our fellow mankind. I just give God all the glory for enabling me to make a positive effect on those in need of a helping hand, and I’m blessed I was able to do so for the last 32 years.”

“It was an honor for me to be recognized with this award, thanking Susan Zhuang and Bill Colton,” said De Gaeta. “I also thanked the audience, some of the faces that I’ve photographed. To sum it up, it was an afternoon honoring ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

Photos courtesy of Assemblymember William Colton’s office

According to Colton and Zhuang, the awardees represent both the diversity of the area and a wide range of achievements.

“I was delighted to recognize, today, many of our community’s quiet treasures – the men who work hard not only for their families but for their neighbors and friends,” said Colton. “That we have so many of these incredible men in southwest Brooklyn is our good fortune. They are what keeps our community together and makes our community great.”

Honorees of the Men of Distinction Awards gather for a photo with Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang. Photos courtesy of Assemblymember William Colton’s office

Back in March, the two elected officials hosted their annual Women of Distinction ceremony.

“Our Men of Distinction have a strong track record of fighting for the community,” said Zhuang.” They provide resources when needed, educate our children and so much more. Our award ceremony demonstrated that our community is a melting pot of many cultures, all with similar values, making unity within the community.”