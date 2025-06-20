Grand opening held for entertainment park in Bay Ridge

A long line of eager parkgoers waited in the rainy weather as early as 3 a.m. to score free passes for the year

New indoor park Launch Family Entertainment Brooklyn, 531 86th Street, has officially opened in Bay Ridge.

Ownership cuts the ribbon on the trampoline park in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Launch Family Entertainment Brooklyn

The grand opening ceremony was held June 14 and included free tickets to the first 150 guests, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, DJ performance and an appearance by recording artist Ty Dolla $ign.

The center occupies the former Modell’s Sporting Goods building, which closed in 2020 after the company filed for bankruptcy.

For the full version of the story, visit brooklyneagle.com.